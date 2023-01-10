Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United’s decision to introduce a salary cap for their players.

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, although effective for one season, has had a considerable negative effect on this current Manchester United side. The Daily Mail recently claimed that Manchester United have now introduced a ‘Ronaldo Rule’, limiting the salaries of their players to £200k a week.

The aim is to step away from signing players like Ronaldo on astronomical wages – a sensible decision in some ways.

However, former Manchester United player Neville doesn’t agree with the decision and fears his club will miss out on key signings.

“Capping wages is a radical policy. Rules out Rice, Bellingham and others in that bracket. Any new owners would probably want to enter the running for these types and probably Mbappe as well. 200k won’t get you Rice or Bellingham let alone Mbappe!” Said Neville, as quoted by UTD District.

It’s understandable that Ten Hag wants to introduce a certain philosophy and culture at Manchester United, but the way football is going, having a £200k a week salary cap isn’t going to cut it.

Manchester United will be left behind their rivals if they confirm this rule. Star players such as Rice, Bellingham and Mbappe will be able to get much more than what United will be able to offer, so it doesn’t make too much sense to bring in the salary cap.