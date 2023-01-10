Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is all set to return to the club from his loan spell at Millwall.

According to the Athletic, the 20-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting birth at Millwall and the player was left on the bench for the last four Championship games.

The talented young defender needs regular game time in order to continue his development and it will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to send him out on loan once again after recalling him this month.

Apparently, there are a number of Championship clubs willing to sign the player permanently as well as on a loan deal.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to sell the player permanently in January. Cresswell is highly rated at Elland Road and he has a big future ahead of him. He needs to play regularly during the second half of the campaign and a loan deal would be ideal for all parties.

Leeds should look to remain patient with him and allow him the time to continue his development. The 20-year-old has the technical and physical attributes to develop into a useful squad player for them.