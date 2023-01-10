Tottenham interested in transfer of Premier League star, club could cash in for the right price

Tottenham are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard, who may be available for a good enough offer.

According to talkSPORT in the tweet below, although Brighton are not too keen to let their star player go, they could be tempted to cash in if they receive a huge bid for the Belgium international…

Tottenham don’t look entirely convincing so far this season, with Antonio Conte’s style of play receiving some criticism, while Son Heung-min is perhaps starting to show signs of being a bit over the hill.

Trossard could therefore be ideal to come in and give Spurs something different in attack, with the 28-year-old looking a joy to watch with many of his displays for the Seagulls so far this season.

Brighton often end up selling their best players, with Yves Bissouma moving to Tottenham in the summer, so it could be that Trossard will be the next to leave the club.

