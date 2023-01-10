Tottenham are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard, who may be available for a good enough offer.

According to talkSPORT in the tweet below, although Brighton are not too keen to let their star player go, they could be tempted to cash in if they receive a huge bid for the Belgium international…

BREAKING NEWS: Tottenham are interested in Brighton winger Leandro Trossard. Belgium star Trossard is under contract until 2024 but the south coast side could be tempted to cash in for a big fee. – talkSPORT sources understand. ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqLBz pic.twitter.com/NGwcIOIz7C — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 10, 2023

Tottenham don’t look entirely convincing so far this season, with Antonio Conte’s style of play receiving some criticism, while Son Heung-min is perhaps starting to show signs of being a bit over the hill.

Trossard could therefore be ideal to come in and give Spurs something different in attack, with the 28-year-old looking a joy to watch with many of his displays for the Seagulls so far this season.

Brighton often end up selling their best players, with Yves Bissouma moving to Tottenham in the summer, so it could be that Trossard will be the next to leave the club.