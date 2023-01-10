‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool player has picked up a new injury that kept him out of the Wolves game

The progress of highly-rated Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic has been dealt a blow following the news that he’s picked up an injury.

This recent knock kept the 18-year-old Spaniard out of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Wolves, though reports suggest it’s not a particularly serious or long-term injury.

It is not yet clear when Bajcetic will be able to return to action, but Reds fans will surely be eager to see him on the pitch again as he shows signs of challenging for a first-team place.

Bajcetic announced himself recently with a goal in the win over Aston Villa, and he has been described as “unbelievable” and “brilliant” by Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool would do well to keep giving this young midfielder opportunities as their current crop of more experienced options in that area of the pitch looks a bit stale.

