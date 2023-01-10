Exclusive: Liverpool have scouted 24-year-old goal-scoring midfielder multiple times in last year

Liverpool have scouted Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners multiple times in the last year, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that he couldn’t see Atalanta selling another midfielder after letting Ruslan Malinovskyi join Marseille, but he did admit that there has been some interest from Liverpool in recent times.

The Reds could do with making changes to their midfield after a difficult season in 2022/23, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all looking past their best.

There would surely be room for Koopmeiners, a talented 24-year-old with an eye for goal from the middle of the park, and plenty of other qualities that look like they’d make him a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It may have to wait a while, however, if Romano’s latest update is anything to go by.

“Honestly, Atalanta have never received any approaches for Teun Koopmeiners in January. It’s a quiet situation and I don’t see them selling another midfielder after Ruslan Malinovskyi to Marseille,” Romano said.

“Rumours are there because Liverpool sent their scouts to monitor him multiple times in the last year, but things are quiet on the Koopmeiners deal, as of now.”

Liverpool will likely continue to be linked with midfielders in the months ahead due to it being such an obvious area of weakness in their squad, but it remains to be seen who they’ll end up prioritising.