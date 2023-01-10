Liverpool have been advised to try to be “cute” by offering Borussia Dortmund the chance to sign Naby Keita as part of any deal for Jude Bellingham.

Discussing Liverpool’s pursuit of Bellingham, pundit Don Hutchison has made it clear he feels the Reds need to ensure they don’t panic and simply do whatever it takes to get them into pole position to sign the England international.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football in recent times, particularly with his commanding and authoritative displays for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It’s clear the 19-year-old would improve this struggling LFC side, with Jurgen Klopp looking in need of long-term successors for ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and James Milner.

Keita, meanwhile, has never quite lived up to his potential at Anfield, so Hutchison’s advice to use him in talks over Bellingham could be sensible.

“Now it’s panic stations,” Hutchison told ESPN , as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. “You have to make sure, you don’t just panic.

“Even if you can do all the work behind the scenes. Speaking to Jude Bellingham’s mum and dad. Speaking to Dortmund. Speaking to the player.

“Trying to be cute and offer maybe a Naby Keita to Dortmund, or whatever you see fit. But they have got to make sure that they don’t just panic.”