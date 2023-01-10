Louis Saha tells Man United to sign Chelsea star as replacement for fan-favourite

Former Man United striker Louis Saha has identified Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy as the ideal replacement for goalkeeper David De Gea.

De Gea, 32, has just six months left on his deal and although the Red Devils have the option to trigger a one-year extension, they have yet to do so, leaving the Spaniard facing an uncertain future.

Rumoured to be keen to stay on at Old Trafford, De Gea, a clear favourite among fans, must wait to learn his fate.

However, should the Red Devils opt against renewing their highest-earning player’s deal, then according to Saha, his former club should turn their attention to Chelsea’s Mendy.

Louis Saha on David De Gea…

“De Gea is still right at the top level, but of course making mistakes like he did against Everton is never good,” Saha told Boyle Sports, as quoted by the Mirror.

“Over the years, De Gea has done tremendous performances to save the team and he deserves the time and credit for that.

“If De Gea doesn’t sign a new contract then a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy would make perfect sense. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world the last few years and I’m not sure what happened.”

Mendy, 30, has been with the Blues since he moved from French side Stade Rennes in 2020. However, despite instantly becoming the Londoners’ first-choice shot-stopper, the 30-year-old African, now working under new boss Graham Potter, has since lost his place to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Very much out of favour at Stamford Bridge, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Senegal international seek a transfer as a way to get back to playing regular first-team football, and United, as Saha pointed out, could soon be in the market for a new number one.

Whether or not a move ever materialises remains to be seen, but with Chelsea and United direct Premier League rivals and Mendy having a deal that does not expire until 2025, should the 20-time league winners follow Saha’s advice, they’ll probably expect to be quoted well over the odds for the former Ligue 1 goalkeeper.