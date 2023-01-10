Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to transfer speculation involving Chelsea ace + how it impacts West Ham

Romelu Lukaku’s future has not yet been decided, despite some speculation that the Chelsea misfit could be replaced by West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca at Inter Milan.

Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter after a difficult year at Chelsea, and it’s fair to say the Belgium international hasn’t really got going in his second spell at the San Siro either.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Inter have not yet made a decision about potentially replacing Lukaku, and nor have they held any talks over signing Scamacca.

This should reassure any concerned West Ham fans, who will surely want to see the Italy international get more time to settle in after his summer move from Sassuolo.

Lukaku, meanwhile, will seemingly be given more of a chance to get back to full fitness and form for Inter despite his rather significant slump in form in recent times.

“Inter Milan have denied stories about replacing Romelu Lukaku with Gianluca Scamacca. They are waiting for Lukaku to be in good condition for the second part of the season and the decision will be made at the end of the season,” Romano said.

“Nothing has been decided yet, and no talks are taking place for Scamacca.”