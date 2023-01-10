Exclusive: Manchester United have promised Ten Hag major forward transfer investment

The Manchester United board have assured Erik ten Hag that they plan to make a major investment up front in the 2023 summer transfer window.

For the time being, it looks like Man Utd will not be splashing the cash this January, but they could be set to bring in Wout Weghorst as something of a stop-gap option for the second half of the 2022/23 season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, it’s currently too early to say that there are any specific names on the Red Devils’ list, despite some reports elsewhere.

Yesterday, a report from ESPN claimed that United could be in for the likes of Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen to solve their issues up front, but Romano has explained why neither of those players would necessarily be easy signings for the Old Trafford club to pull off.

“For sure Man United are focused on summer more than January, in the summer they have to go for an important striker,” Romano said.

“It’s impossible to make names now also because depends on the club sale situation, but they always told Ten Hag about plan to invest on new striker in summer 2023.

“In terms of specific targets, it depends on too many factors. Victor Osimhen is involved in Serie A race with Napoli, Benjamin Sesko has already signed as Leipzig player, Harry Kane will be in talks with Spurs to decide his future and Antonio Conte’s future will be important too.”

United fans would surely welcome any one of Kane, Osimhen or Sesko, but it may be that the links with these players are not yet as concrete as ESPN’s report suggested.

