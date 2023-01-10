Manchester United and Liverpool have rejected the chance to sign Brighton forward Leandro Trossard.

Trossard is out of contract at the end of the season at Brighton, meaning a move away from the club is looking increasingly likely.

The Belgian international has been in sensational form for Brighton this season, helping earn himself a call-up to the World Cup in Qatar last year.

With Trossard now looking to make a step up in his career, his agent has been offering him around to multiple clubs in England, but now Ben Jacobs has claimed that Manchester United and Liverpool have rejected the chance to sign Trossard.

“The first thing to say with Trossard is that he wants a move away, no specific preference and his agent has been working extremely hard to fuel interest. He went to Tottenham, he went to Chelsea, he went to Liverpool, he went to Manchester United and he went to Newcastle United. Liverpool and Manchester United dismissed it, even as I understand it got a little bit irritated by how much on the agent’s side was being leaked about interest in his client,” said Jacobs, speaking on the Last Word On Spurs podcast.

Liverpool clearly targeted Cody Gakpo during the January transfer window, so it’s understandable to hear they’ve rejected the chance to sign Trossard. However, Trossard feels like the ideal signing for Manchester United in this window.

His versatility, work rate, and attitude would make him a perfect fit under Erik ten Hag, so maybe their financial struggles are worse than we think…