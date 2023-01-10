Manchester United transfer policy emphasises financial struggles

Manchester United’s pursuit of Wout Weghorst emphasises their financial struggles during this January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were interested in signing Weghorst during the January transfer window.

The move came as a surprise to many United fans, after he ultimately struggled in the Premier League with Burnley before being sent out on loan to Besiktas.

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo, many fans would have expected Manchester United to go all out for a striker during the January transfer window, but it appears they’ve settled with taking a player from Burnley on loan for the rest of the season.

Now, The Telegraph have claimed that Manchester United would never be in the market for a player like Weghorst if their purse strings weren’t so tight.

After spending obscene amounts of money on players over the last few years, United are now paying the price, again. A long-term could be found in the summer, but United might have to cope with loan deals during the January transfer window.