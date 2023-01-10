Newcastle, Manchester United join race to sign 23-year-old Frenchman

Newcastle United and Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

According to a report from JeunesFooteux, Premier League clubs like West Ham have been following the 23-year-old center-back for months but the likes of Newcastle and Manchester United have now come forward in recent weeks.

The defender will be out of contract at the end of June and he could be available on a free transfer.

The player is eligible to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs this month and it remains to be seen if the likes of Newcastle or Manchester United can secure an agreement with the defender before the January window closes.

The Frenchman has done well in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a useful addition to both Premier League clubs.

Newcastle need to add more depth to their back four and Manchester United will need another center-back if the likes of Harry Maguire end up leaving the club in the summer.

Signing Ndicka on a free transfer could prove to be a wise move. The 23-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he is young enough to improve further.

The transfer could prove to be a major bargain in the long run for both English clubs.

Both teams have the financial ability to offer the player a lucrative contract and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.