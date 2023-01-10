Newcastle United have reportedly been approached by the agent of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, it seems the Belgium international’s representative is looking to get him a big move this January, with Newcastle among the clubs to be offered the chance to sign the player.

It seems Manchester United and Liverpool are also among the clubs to have been contacted about Trossard, though they both turned the 28-year-old down.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle come to a different decision, as they would surely do well to spend their considerable resources on this in-form, proven, Premier League star.

Brighton have tended to sell their star players in recent times, such as Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham in the summer, and Ben White to Arsenal the year before that.