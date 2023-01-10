Newcastle vs Leicester confirmed EFL Cup lineups: Magpies back to full strength

Eddie Howe will be hoping his Newcastle United side can return to cup-winning ways after their shock FA Cup third-round exit against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The Magpies, who lost 2-1 against the Owls at Hillsborough on Saturday, are now preparing to take on Brendan Rodgers’ struggling Leicester City.

The Geordies, after being drawn at home, will welcome their Premier League rivals to St James’ Park for what is expected to be an exciting EFL Cup quarter-final encounter.

Looking to book their place in the competition’s semi-finals, Howe, who will be aware that his side has not won the tournament since 1976, has named a strong starting lineup.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are hoping to relieve some pressure following a poor domestic run that sees them 13th in the Premier League table, and Rodgers will know that a potential cup semi-final will do wonders for the club’s fanbase.

Ahead of the two team’s mouth-watering quarter-final clash, Howe has reverted back to full strength and has included all his usual big hitters, including Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and striker Calum Wilson.

The Foxes’ starting lineup is also close to full strength with the only notable absentee being attacking midfielder James Maddison, who is still ruled out with a knee injury.

Newcastle United XI to face Leicester City

Leicester City XI to face Newcastle United