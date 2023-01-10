“Not going well” – Man United star slammed for set-piece routines vs Charlton

Despite leading League 1 side Charlton in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford, not every Manchester United player is immune to criticism.

The Red Devils, who are looking to book their place in the competition’s penultimate round, took the lead in tonight’s match after just 21 minutes thanks to a brilliant strike from Brazilian winger Antony.

However, after naming a strong but relatively changed starting lineup, including awarding youth star Kobbie Mainoo with his senior debut, manager Erik Ten Hag opted to give Luke Shaw a rest and instruct Tyrell Malacia to play at left-back – but the young Dutch defender is so far having a set-piece nightmare.

With usual corner-taker Christian Eriksen dropping down the sub’s bench, Malacia has been tasked with taking the Red Devils’ left-sided corner kicks but it hasn’t gone quite to plan, with several mainstream journalists slamming the 23-year-old’s deliveries.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell highlighted how the former Feyenoord star’s attempts to replace Eriksen on corner duties are ‘not going well’, with ESPN’s Rob Dawson and MEN’s Tyrone Marshall drawing the same conclusion.

Garnacho central to #MUFC’s best attacks. Feet too quick for Charlton defenders + making good decisions. Malacia’s audition to replace Eriksen on corners not going well. One scuffed along the ground, the other floated high straight out for a goal-kick. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 10, 2023

Not sure Malacia will want to see what Ten Hag wrote on his little pad after those two corners. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) January 10, 2023