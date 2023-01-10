Reporter shares what he’s heard out of Anfield as Liverpool now hold talks with ‘big’ midfielder

According to recent reports, Liverpool have held talks with French side OGC Nice for midfielder Khephren Thuram.

That’s according to journalist Jacque Talbot, who claims the Reds have identified Thuram as a potential alternative to Atalanta’s Tuen Koopmeiners, who will not be allowed to leave the Serie A side during this month’s transfer window.

Exc: Told Atalanta will refuse to sell reported Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners this window. Aiming for Europa and have already sold off Ruslan Malinovskyi to Marseille. Hear been talks between Reds and Khephren Thuram of Nice – and Kouadio Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach tho. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) January 9, 2023

Thuram, 21, is not as high-profile as other midfield options that Jurgen Klopp has been linked with, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, for example.

However, earning decent praise from European football writer Antonio Mango, Thuram is certainly experiencing an upward trajectory.

Labelled a ‘big, strong, physical and athletic’ player by Mango, Thuram is a midfielder who can play in a central role and fulfill both attacking and defensive duties.