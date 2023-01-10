Chelsea’s new transfer team are huge fans of Premier League star who could cost £50m

Chelsea could reportedly be set to revive their interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in this January’s transfer window.

The Blues have put together a new recruitment team and they are said to be big fans of Lavia, who has excelled at Southampton this season, with his value now possibly as high as £50million, according to 90min.

Chelsea could do with making changes in midfield at the moment, with both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho due to be out of contract in the summer, and with Graham Potter’s side struggling so far this season as they look in need of a major squad overhaul.

Todd Boehly has already made plenty of changes since taking over from Roman Abramovich, but it seems more signings could be still to come, with Joao Felix on his way to Stamford Bridge on loan, and now Lavia being linked again.

Lavia looks like he has a very bright future at the highest level, so could be perfect for Chelsea to build their midfield around for the next few years.

The Belgian teenager only joined Southampton from Manchester City this season, but his rapid progress at Premier League level has clearly convinced Chelsea that he could already be a worthwhile signing.