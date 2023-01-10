Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Italian manager is nearing the end of his contract at the Premier League club and he will be a free agent in June.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now issued a positive update on the future of the Tottenham manager.

According to Sheth, Antonio Conte will not leave the club until he wins a trophy and therefore he is expected to renew his contract before it expires in June.

He said: “I’m told Antonio Conte will NOT leave until he wins a trophy at Tottenham, so there is every chance he will be at Spurs beyond his contract on 30th June.”

Tottenham have certainly shown a lot of improvement since the arrival of Conte and it will be interesting to see if he can end their trophy drought in the coming seasons.

The Londoners will need to back their manager in the transfer market so that he can improve the squad and challenge the likes of Manchester City for major trophies.

Conte has proven himself in England with Chelsea in the past and he is certainly good enough to transform Spurs into a title-winning side.

Meanwhile, the development will come as a huge boost to the Spurs fans who will be hoping that the club can hold on to Conte for as long as possible.

The Italian has been linked with a return to Italy but it would have been very surprising if he decided to abandon his project at Spurs midway. Also, Daniel Levy has backed him considerably in the transfer market and the Spurs chief would be thoroughly disappointed if Conte left in the summer.