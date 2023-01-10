Sky Sports man claims Newcastle transfer deal will be announced in next 24 hours

According to recent reports, Newcastle United’s Garang Kuol is set to join Hearts on loan with confirmation expected within the next 24 hours.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who claims the Scottish side are on the verge of capturing the Magpies’ young striker.

Hearts signing Garang Kuol & James Hill on the one day ?? …

I’m also hearing that they’re closing in on a return for former player Callum Paterson.

The striker only has 5 months left on his Sheff Wed deal & the clubs are close to an agreement for him to move this month #HMFC ?? — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 9, 2023

Since joining the Geordies from Austrailian side Central Coast Mariners, Kuol, who is currently valued at around £1m, has yet to feature in a senior competitive match for the Northeast giants, but assuming he does well in the SPL, Toon fans will be excited to see more from him from next season onwards.