Sky Sports man claims Newcastle transfer deal will be announced in next 24 hours

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, Newcastle United’s Garang Kuol is set to join Hearts on loan with confirmation expected within the next 24 hours.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who claims the Scottish side are on the verge of capturing the Magpies’ young striker.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Joao Felix to Chelsea – here we go! Plus Arsenal’s transfer priority + midfielder scouted by LFC – Fabrizio Romano

More Stories / Latest News
“Unplayable” – Sky Sports man blown away by who Leeds are close to signing
(Video) Journalist provides exciting update on potential Man United sale
Highly-rated defender could leave Leeds United in January

Since joining the Geordies from Austrailian side Central Coast Mariners, Kuol, who is currently valued at around £1m, has yet to feature in a senior competitive match for the Northeast giants, but assuming he does well in the SPL, Toon fans will be excited to see more from him from next season onwards.

More Stories Garang Kuol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.