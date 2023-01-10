Tottenham join the race for attacker who wants €200,000-a-week

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 18-year-old striker will be a free agent at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move away from the German club this month.

According to a report from 90min, the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United have held talks with the player’s representatives this month.

However, they are not the only Premier League clubs keen on signing the German international. Clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester United have also asked his representatives to keep them informed of the developments.

Apparently, Dortmund are willing to tie the player down to a long-term contract and they have offered €100,000 a week.

However, Moukoko is demanding wages of around €200,000 a week and it will be interesting to see if the two parties can come to an agreement.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and could definitely use a quality attacker who can share the goal-scoring burden alongside Harry Kane and the German international could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition. If the London club manages to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season, it could prove to be a masterstroke. It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy is willing to accept his substantial wage demands.

The 18-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player in the future. The German has 6 goals and 6 assists to his name across all competitions this season and a top-class coach like Antonio Conte could take him to a whole new level.