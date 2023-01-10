Mykhaylo Mudryk “will be an Arsenal player”, according to ESPN journalist Jorge Baravalle, who has praised the signing on his Twitter account.

This follows a report earlier today from Ukrainian outlet Sport Arena, which suggested a breakthrough in talks had been made, with the negotiations for the deal now at an advanced stage.

Baravalle seems to be confirming that he’s also hearing that Mudryk is now heading to the Emirates Stadium, though he’s not given much detail about what he’s heard.

See below as he simply states that Mudryk will be joining Arsenal, and that Mikel Arteta is landing one of the jewels of European football with this signing…

?? Mudryk será jugador del Arsenal. Arteta se queda con una de las joyitas del fútbol europeo. — Jorge Baravalle (@jorgebaravalle) January 10, 2023

It’s fair to say that some Arsenal fans will probably be waiting for confirmation from a wider variety of well-known transfer sources, but it also wouldn’t be too surprising if there were increasing signs of this deal being close to completion.

Arsenal have long been strongly linked with Mudryk by Fabrizio Romano and others, with the 22-year-old Ukraine international making sense as a priority target who could majorly strengthen Arteta’s surprise title challengers.