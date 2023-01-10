Sky Sports reporter Kevin Hatchard has spoken highly of Leeds United transfer target Georginio Rutter following reports the Whites are closing in on signing the exciting forward.

Leeds United, according to transfer guru and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, are rumoured to be on the verge of bringing the 20-year-old Hoffenheim striker to Elland Road.

Leeds United are closing in on deal to sign Georginio Rutter, confirmed. Final details being sorted between clubs, personal terms fully agreed days ago ?? #LUFC Medical tests to be scheduled if all goes to plan. More than €30m to Hoffenheim, as per @Plettigoal. pic.twitter.com/kY5AB1vDxt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

Speaking about the young forward and what he has to offer Jesse Marsch’s side, Hatchard, while reporting for Sky Sports, said: “At Hoffenheim, he’s had some games where he’s been unplayable. Defenders think they’ve got him caged by the touchline and he’ll weave through them and make something happen.

“He’s still raw, he’s not the finished article, but I think he would be a great fit for Leeds.”