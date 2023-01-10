(Video) Antony scores brilliant curled EFL Cup goal vs Charlton

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have taken an early lead against League 1 side Charlton during Tuesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-finals.

The Red Devils, led by Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag, named a strong but relatively changed starting 11 to face Dean Holden’s Addicks, including youth academy midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who is making his senior debut for the club.

Following expectations, the 20-time league winners are in the lead thanks to an excellent curled effort from Brazilian winger Antony.

Check out the moment the former Ajax winger opened the scoring below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

