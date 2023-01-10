Newcastle United have tonight clinched a historic win after beating Leicester and qualifying for a League Cup semi-final after 47 years.

Dan Burn and Joelinton scored for Newcastle as they kept their 7th consecutive home clean sheet.

Right after the final whistle Sky Sports cameras have shown the ecstatic Newcastle dressing room and scorer of the opening goal Dan Burn caught the eye with his moves.

Commenting on what he saw in the dressing room Eddie Howe said: “I was actually asking him [Dan Burn] to speak and he stood up and danced. But when someone asks popular as him has a moment like that I think it’s important we all share it with him.

He moves quite well for a big man, doesn’t he?!”

Howe’s side will learn their fate for the semi-final tomorrow night as they wait for the Carabao Cup draw. Manchester City faces Southampton at St Mary’s while the other quarter-final clash is between Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Manchester United also secures a place in the next round after their 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic.