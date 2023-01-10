(Video) Joelinton doubles Newcastle’s lead as Magpies dominate Foxes

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United have been excellent during Tuesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

The Magpies, who are playing in front of an electrically-charged St James’ Park home crowd, came flying out of the blocks and haven’t looked back since.

Unlucky not to have opened the scoring after just 42 seconds after midfielder Sean Longstaff missed a huge chance, the Geordies managed to bide their time before eventually breaking the deadlock in the game’s second half.

Defender Dan Burn, an unlikely scorer, fired the Magpies into the lead at the match’s hour-mark before teammate Joelinton doubled the side’s advantage just 12 minutes later.

