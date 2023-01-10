(Video) Journalist lists three positions Chelsea would strengthen in “dream scenario”

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Journalist Matt Law has listed the three positions Chelsea would look to strengthen in a “dream scenario” in January.

Chelsea currently sit in 10th position in the Premier League. It’s a rarity to see Chelsea so low in the Premier League table, so there’s no doubt January reinforcements will be necessary if they want to climb up the table.

Now, journalist Law has listed the three positions Chelsea would look to strengthen in a “dream scenario”.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal interested in bringing Barcelona star back to the Premier League
Exclusive: Liverpool have scouted 24-year-old goal-scoring midfielder multiple times in last year
(Video) Mikel Arteta provides injury update for key Arsenal star

James’ injury troubles mean a right-back could be important this month. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract in the summer, it’s no surprise to hear a midfielder is a priority.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.