(Video) Journalist lists three positions Chelsea would strengthen in “dream scenario”

Journalist Matt Law has listed the three positions Chelsea would look to strengthen in a “dream scenario” in January.

Chelsea currently sit in 10th position in the Premier League. It’s a rarity to see Chelsea so low in the Premier League table, so there’s no doubt January reinforcements will be necessary if they want to climb up the table.

Now, journalist Law has listed the three positions Chelsea would look to strengthen in a “dream scenario”.

?? “I know for a fact that in their dream scenario, Chelsea would buy a backup RB to Reece James, they would buy a midfielder, and they would buy a winger.” Transfer Special with @Matt_Law_DT out tomorrow! Stay tuned. ??? pic.twitter.com/E3V6yYiCOv — London Is Blue Podcast ???? (@LondonBluePod) January 9, 2023

James’ injury troubles mean a right-back could be important this month. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract in the summer, it’s no surprise to hear a midfielder is a priority.