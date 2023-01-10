(Video) Journalist provides exciting update on potential Man United sale

According to reports on Tuesday afternoon, Man United’s proposed sale is ‘drawing nearer’.

That’s according to transfer reporter Jacque Talbot, who claims the Glazers are edging closer to selling the Red Devils with the proposed deal ‘likely’ to be ‘wrapped up by the summer’.

Confirming their willingness to welcome new investment, Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, via the club’s website last year, said: “As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future. Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

Now, according to Talbot, the Glazers have a financial advisor placed in America, who is believed to be working on a potential deal, although the club’s eventual sale price has not yet been stated.