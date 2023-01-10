(Video) Longstaff misses huge chance to score vs Leicester after just 42 seconds

Newcastle United should be in the lead during Tuesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-final at home against Leicester City.

The Magpies, led by Eddie Howe, walked out to a jam-packed St James’ Park, and their fans almost had something to cheer after just 42 seconds.

Starting tonight’s important cup quarter-final in emphatic fashion, the Geordies came flying out the blocks, and following an inspired run by Miguel Almiron, managed to carve open the Foxes’ backline.

Unfortunately though, despite Joe Willock then putting the ball on a plate for teammate Sean Longstaff, the midfielder was unable to convert.

