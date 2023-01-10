West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

According to reports, the Hammers have made an attempt to sign the 25-year-old this month.

Apparently, the London club are looking to loan the player until the end of the season and their proposal includes an obligation to buy him permanently for a fee of around €25 million.

En-Nesyri has scored 5 goals across all competitions this season and his performance has been largely underwhelming. It will be interesting to see if Sevilla are prepared to let the player leave this month and reinforce their squad with better signings.

The Hammers are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and the Moroccan international could prove to be a useful addition. He was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League at the start of the season as well.

West Ham signed Gianluca Scamacca at the start of the season but the Italian has scored just three goals in the league so far and David Moyes needs to bring in an upgrade. En-Nesyri has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and it remains to be seen if the Hammers can get the deal across the line.