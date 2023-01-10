West Ham United have been urged to hire former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho to replace David Moyes.

That’s the view of pundit Frank McAvennie, who believes Mourinho would be ideal for this West Ham squad amid their current struggles.

“I don’t know who’s out there,” McAvennie told West Ham Zone.

“Would he [Pochettino] come in and take the job? He’d come in and make players better that’s for sure.

“I don’t know if the fans would want Tuchel, they didn’t want Pellegrini. They were doing well then all of a sudden the backside fell out of the bucket.

“I don’t know who is out there. I always wanted Mourinho in there, he’d be a great fit. Because he doesn’t stand for fools.

“Everything he said about Man United came true didn’t it. He got absolutely crucified for it but Pogba and all of them, Shaw, Maguire not good enough and all of a sudden everyone notices that now.

“I wanted him years ago but I don’t know if he’d be accepted now. It wouldn’t be a problem for me that’s for sure. He’s a winner, he wins. Everywhere he goes he wins something.”

Mourinho is a Champions League winner from spells at Porto and Inter Milan, but he hasn’t looked like being quite at that level for some time now, so he may be a more realistic target for the Hammers than he would’ve once been.