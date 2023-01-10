Arsenal given opportunity to sign former Man Utd star for FREE following major development

Arsenal could reportedly sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer in the summer.

The former Manchester United winger is nearing the end of his contract with Palace, but reports state that he will not be looking for a move this January.

Zaha supported Arsenal as a child and came close to joining them a few years ago, before they opted to bring in Nicolas Pepe in his position instead.

The Gunners could now be among the favourites for Zaha, however, as it looks like he will commit to Palace until the end of the season but then move on on a free in the summer.

The likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Roma have also been linked with the Ivory Coast international, but it’s suggested that Arsenal also remain keen.

Zaha’s long-time affection for the north London giants could mean he gives them his preference, though one imagines he’ll also be eager to ensure he’s playing regularly.

It might not be so straightforward for him at the Emirates Stadium, where Mikel Arteta also has quality wide players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to choose from.

Zaha flopped at Man Utd earlier in his career but has surely shown he’s good enough for another chance at a big six club.

