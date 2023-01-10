Video: Club playing “hardball” with Man United over transfer, says journalist

Manchester United may be facing difficulties in their efforts to sign Wout Weghorst due to Besiktas playing “hardball” with the player’s future, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT.

Watch the video clip below as Crook states that it seems one of the main obstacles now is whether or not Besiktas will terminate Weghorst’s loan, even though the player himself sounds like he’s eager to be allowed the move to Man Utd…

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front at the moment, but some fans will question if Weghorst is really the kind of player they should be going after.

Crook adds that United decided against signing Joao Felix, who is now heading to Chelsea.

