Video: Club playing “hardball” with Man United over transfer, says journalist

Manchester United may be facing difficulties in their efforts to sign Wout Weghorst due to Besiktas playing “hardball” with the player’s future, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT.

Watch the video clip below as Crook states that it seems one of the main obstacles now is whether or not Besiktas will terminate Weghorst’s loan, even though the player himself sounds like he’s eager to be allowed the move to Man Utd…

? “Besiktas aren’t going to make it easy.” ?? “Negotiations are with Besiktas to see if they want to terminate the loan.” ? “There’s suggestions Weghorst is willing to pay his own release clause!” Alec Crook provides an update on #MUFC’s attempts to sign Weghorst. pic.twitter.com/6LtrcJDEnt — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 10, 2023

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front at the moment, but some fans will question if Weghorst is really the kind of player they should be going after.

Crook adds that United decided against signing Joao Felix, who is now heading to Chelsea.