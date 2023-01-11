Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young midfield prospects in the Premier League and Liverpool are hoping to secure his services this month.

The player has now fuelled further speculations surrounding his future by liking a tweet suggesting that Liverpool are waiting to sign him.

The midfield department has been a major concern for Jurgen Klopp this season with some of his key players struggling to hit top form. The likes of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita have struggled with persistent injury problems as well.

Liverpool will have to improve their midfield this month if they want to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Caicedo could certainly transform them in the middle of the park and he would be a superb long-term investment for the Reds. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a fee with Brighton and convince them to sell a key player midway through the season.

Klopp could help the 21-year-old develop further and fulfill his tremendous potential at Anfield.