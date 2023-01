Leeds defender Junior Firpo is now looking to leave the club.

Firpo has struggled to consistently perform since joining Leeds United after many fans expected a lot from him due to the clubs he’d previously played for.

Firpo had previously played for Barcelona and Real Betis before joining Leeds, and he could be on his way back to one of his former clubs.

A report from ElDesmarque has claimed that Firpo could join Real Betis and is open to leaving Leeds.