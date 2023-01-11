Arsenal looking to beat North London rivals Tottenham to the signing of Brighton forward Leandro Trossard.

Trossard is enjoying an impressive season for Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi. The Belgian forward earned himself a call-up to the World Cup squad to represent his national team and it’s no surprise after the performances he’s put in over the last few years.

A move to a big club feels like it’s just around the corner for Trossard, and according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing the 28-year-old.

Trossard’s versatility could make him a useful signing for both Arsenal and Tottenham. With Gabriel Jesus out injured, Trossard has the capabilities to deputise in his absence, as well as provide cover for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Tottenham have a similar issue in that Harry Kane is their only natural striker at the club. Trossard has regularly played as a centre-forward, particularly this season after they lost Neal Maupay, meaning he could provide some high-quality competition for Antonio Conte’s side.