Arsenal looking to beat North London rivals Tottenham to the signing of Brighton star

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal looking to beat North London rivals Tottenham to the signing of Brighton forward Leandro Trossard.

Trossard is enjoying an impressive season for Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi. The Belgian forward earned himself a call-up to the World Cup squad to represent his national team and it’s no surprise after the performances he’s put in over the last few years.

A move to a big club feels like it’s just around the corner for Trossard, and according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing the 28-year-old.

Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring for Brighton against Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Rumoured Arsenal transfer target very close to signing new deal with €500m buy-out clause
Erik ten Hag issues injury update for two Manchester United players
Exclusive: Chelsea like €35m-rated attacker but Liverpool transfer could complicate things

Trossard’s versatility could make him a useful signing for both Arsenal and Tottenham. With Gabriel Jesus out injured, Trossard has the capabilities to deputise in his absence, as well as provide cover for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Tottenham have a similar issue in that Harry Kane is their only natural striker at the club. Trossard has regularly played as a centre-forward, particularly this season after they lost Neal Maupay, meaning he could provide some high-quality competition for Antonio Conte’s side.

 

More Stories Leandro Trossard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.