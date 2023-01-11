Video: Mudryk deep in conversation with Shakhtar chief as Arsenal transfer talks reach advanced stage

Arsenal transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk has been spotted deep in conversation with Shakhtar Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna.

The Ukraine international has been a top target for the Gunners this January, and fans will undoubtedly be keen to look at the body language of the player in this video clip.

There’s no sound, and lip reading may be difficult due to language issues, but one imagines Mudryk and Srna may well be discussing his future as he could be edging closer to getting his move to Arsenal.

Sport Arena yesterday suggested there’d been a breakthrough in talks, and a source with close knowledge of the deal has informed CaughtOffside that the fee has more or less been agreed now, with just the structure of the payments now being discussed…

?| Mudryk and Darijo Srna as Shakhtar Donetsk begins their training camp in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/4fPNRGECaC — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) January 11, 2023

Mudryk looks like he’d be a superb signing for Arsenal, and Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Gunners were confident about signing the 22-year-old.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping for updates on this deal soon, but it seems possible that it’s only a final few details that the two clubs need to sort out now.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, with Mudryk keen to move to Arsenal.