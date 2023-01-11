Chelsea and Arsenal have been handed a fresh chance to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha after missing out last summer.

After playing a key role in helping Leeds stay in the Premier League, Raphinha left the club to seek a fresh challenge. Raphinha opted to join Barcelona, but he certainly wasn’t short of options.

Sky Sports reported at the time that Chelsea and Arsenal were both interested in Raphinha but Barcelona signed him for a fee of £55m.

However, according to El Chiringuito, Raphinha could be available once again with Barcelona happy to offload the Brazilian winger.

It’s been widely publicised that Barcelona are having to deal with financial issues at the moment, so sacrificing Raphinha could be necessary.

Whether Arsenal and Chelsea would still be interested in signing Raphinha after a fairly uninspiring start to his Barcelona tenure remains to be seen, but the Spanish club could be forced to sell him on the cheap as it’s going to be incredibly difficult to recoup the £55m they paid for him last year.