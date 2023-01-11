Chelsea star set to leave as club focuses on contract negotiations for two players

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho looks set to leave the club with N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount looking to sign new contracts.

Kante and Jorginho are both out of contract at the end of the season. As it stands, with no new deal finalised, both will leave the club for free in June.

With Kante injured for the majority of this season, it was looking increasingly likely that he wouldn’t be offered a new deal, but now that situation has changed.

According to the Telegraph, Jorginho looks set to leave the club, with Chelsea focusing on securing new contracts for Kante and Mount.

The report claims that Chelsea are optimistic about tieing Kante and Mount down to new deals. Despite Kante and Mount staying, Chelsea are still in the market for another midfielder.

Kante has struggled to stay fit this season, so there’s no guarantee he will be able to be relied upon when he returns.

Securing a deal for Mount has to be the priority for Chelsea, as he’s undoubtedly the most valuable player of the three.