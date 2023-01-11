Joao Felix loan transfer puts three Chelsea players’ futures in doubt

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is heading to Chelsea and it could have repercussions for other members of the Blues squad.

The arrival of Felix on loan could apparently see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang become an option for Atletico as they look for replacements up front, while it also looks like the futures of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech could be in increasing doubt following this deal, according to the Evening Standard.

Felix has struggled at Atletico, so a loan move to try to get his career back on track could make sense, and he gives Chelsea an important extra option in attack after a difficult season in that department in particular.

While Graham Potter’s side looks like having several issues, there’s no doubt that a lack of goals is one of the biggest concerns for the club, and they’ll no doubt be hoping that Felix can be an upgrade on flops like Aubameyang, Pulisic and Ziyech.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave Chelsea already?
More Stories / Latest News
Rio Ferdinand names two players Manchester United should target ahead of Weghorst including Asian star
Arsenal star set to be offered bumper new contract after sensational season
Exclusive: Nottingham Forest pushing to complete €20m transfer of former Arsenal target

Aubameyang has found himself out of favour in recent Chelsea games, so it could make sense for the Gabon international to move on and play more regularly at Atletico, where he could give the La Liga giants a short-term option to fill the void left by Felix.

Pulisic and Ziyech may also be tempting options for some other big clubs in England and Europe as they look like players with a lot of potential who just haven’t been able to shine in a slightly dysfunctional Chelsea side.

More Stories Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech Joao Felix Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.