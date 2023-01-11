Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is heading to Chelsea and it could have repercussions for other members of the Blues squad.

The arrival of Felix on loan could apparently see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang become an option for Atletico as they look for replacements up front, while it also looks like the futures of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech could be in increasing doubt following this deal, according to the Evening Standard.

Felix has struggled at Atletico, so a loan move to try to get his career back on track could make sense, and he gives Chelsea an important extra option in attack after a difficult season in that department in particular.

While Graham Potter’s side looks like having several issues, there’s no doubt that a lack of goals is one of the biggest concerns for the club, and they’ll no doubt be hoping that Felix can be an upgrade on flops like Aubameyang, Pulisic and Ziyech.

Aubameyang has found himself out of favour in recent Chelsea games, so it could make sense for the Gabon international to move on and play more regularly at Atletico, where he could give the La Liga giants a short-term option to fill the void left by Felix.

Pulisic and Ziyech may also be tempting options for some other big clubs in England and Europe as they look like players with a lot of potential who just haven’t been able to shine in a slightly dysfunctional Chelsea side.