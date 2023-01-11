Chelsea chiefs acknowledge need for different calibre of transfer targets

Chelsea’s ownership reportedly acknowledge that the Blues could do with giving Graham Potter more experienced leaders to work with in his squad.

Chelsea have mainly focused on signing top young players for the future during the Todd Boehly era, but it could be that they will also look for leadership, according to the Telegraph.

Back during the club’s golden era, the squad was full of great leaders such as John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Petr Cech, but this current crop of players is very different.

Chelsea won’t find it easy to replace legends like those mentioned above, but it seems there is some acknowledgement from the ownership that they can’t just keep signing young talents and building from there.

Reece James and Mason Mount are both seen as players who could grow into being leaders for Chelsea, but they also remain young and inexperienced for the moment.

Other signings made in the last few years like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Jorginho look a far cry from the likes of Terry and Lampard that previous Chelsea managers were able to rely on.