Exclusive: Chelsea like €35m-rated attacker but Liverpool transfer could complicate things

Chelsea are admirers of PSV winger Noni Madueke, but they are also aware that Liverpool’s recent transfer deal for Cody Gakpo could complicate things.

Gakpo recently left PSV to join Liverpool and Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, has suggested that this could mean the Dutch giants won’t want to let another of their star players go any time soon.

Chelsea like Madueke, but it seems they’re aware that this might not be the easiest deal to get done, with Romano also revealing that PSV’s asking price would likely be around €35million or more.

Chelsea have had a busy January so far, bringing in Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana, while they’re also closing in on the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make Madueke a priority as well, but at the moment it sounds more like the Blues are just keeping an eye on the 20-year-old.

“Chelsea follow really many players, yes Madueke is one of many players appreciated but they also know PSV Eindhoven have already sold Gakpo and they will try to keep all their stars. Last summer, they were looking for more than €35m to sell Madueke,” Romano said.

Madueke had a spell at Tottenham as a youngster, but has done well to make a name for himself with his move to PSV, where he’s been able to play regularly at a young age and show what he can do.

Chelsea have issues in attack right now, with signings such as Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Raheem Sterling largely looking like flops, so there could be room for a young talent like Madueke to come in and give Graham Potter’s side something a little different in that wide-forward role.

If Liverpool’s Gakpo signing ends up hurting CFC’s bid to sign Madueke, that could mean it’s doubly good business for the Reds, who could be in a battle with the west Londoners for a place in the top four this season.