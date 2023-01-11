Exclusive: Nottingham Forest pushing to complete €20m transfer of former Arsenal target

Nottingham Forest are pushing to complete the signing of Palmeiras midfielder Danilo for around €20million, despite Monaco also looking to be in the race.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column the Daily Briefing, with the reporter explaining the latest on Danilo’s future as Forest hope to win the race for his signature this January.

Romano previously revealed that Arsenal had internal discussions over possibly signing Danilo in the summer, with the 21-year-old Brazilian certainly looking like an outstanding prospect who could do well in a more competitive league.

For now, however, it looks like a move to Nottingham Forest is the most likely outcome, so it will be interesting to see how the youngster fares in the Premier League if the deal does go through.

If Danilo impresses, one imagines the likes of Arsenal and other big six clubs will surely look at him in the future.

“Nottingham Forest are pushing to get Danilo deal done with Palmeiras. Talks ongoing also during the night to find full agreement – Nottingham did their best,” Romano said.

“The final fee being discussed is close to €20m. Monaco in the race too but NFFC working hard to get it sealed. Arsenal discussed him internally in the summer but there are no talks now.”