Done deal: Chelsea have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old attacker

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Felix has struggled to become a regular for Atletico Madrid this season, starting only seven league games. Diego Simeone has opted for the likes of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann ahead of Felix up top, meaning Felix has looked for a move away in January.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes had been speaking to a host of clubs in order to find him a move this window.

It’s now been confirmed that Chelsea have signed Felix on a loan for the rest of the season. Atletico, when confirming Felix’s move to Chelsea, also announced that he had extended his contract with the Spanish club until 2027.

Chelsea are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this window after a disappointing start to the season for some of their new signings.

Felix is still young and raw, but his ability to play through the middle and off the left will make him a useful option for Graham Potter.