EFL Cup semi-final draw: Southampton draw Newcastle, Forest to play Man United

The draw for the EFL Cup semi-finals has been confirmed.

With just four teams remaining, and following League 1 side Charlton’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Erik Ten Hag’s Man United, supporters now know that this year’s winners will once again be a club from the Premier League.

Defending champions Liverpool will see their trophy change hands after the Reds were dumped out by Manchester City in the Round of Last 16.

However, after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat against bottom-of-the-Premier-League Southampton in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens will not be in the mix to lift the trophy again this season either.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Man United and Southampton, however, will be in the running to lift England’s first piece of silverware of the year after all the sides successfully came through their quarter-final ties against Wolves, Leicester, Charlton and Man City, respectively.

Now that all the quarter-final matches have concluded, the draw for the next round has taken place with all four remaining teams discovering their semi-final fate.

EFL Cup semi-final draw

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

When are the Carabao Cup semi-finals?

The competition’s penultimate round will be played over two legs with the first of the two legs set for the week commencing 23 January, 2023. The second legs will take place the following week.