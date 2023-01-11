Erik ten Hag has issued an injury update for two Manchester United players following their EFL Cup victory over Charlton Athletic.

Manchester United breezed past Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace late in the game securing the win. Rashford has now scored in six consecutive games and is playing some of the best football of his career.

An injury to Rashford would be catastrophic for Ten Hag right now, but the Dutch manager does have some injuries to deal with.

Ten Hag has now issued an update on the injuries to Donny van de Beek and Diogo Dalot.

When asked about Dalot’s injury, Ten Hag said: “We have to wait. I think it is not serious but it was a precaution to get him off and not take a risk when we have, on Saturday, an important game. And Donny van de Beek, we are still doing some final investigations and when we have that, we will update you,” as relayed by Metro.

Van de Beek hasn’t played too regularly for Manchester United this season, but Dalot has become a key player for Ten Hag’s side. A lengthy spell on the sideline for Dalot would be a huge blow for United, and may push them to make a move for a new right-back during the January transfer window.