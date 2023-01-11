Chelsea signed the Switzerland international Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus at the start of the season and the Italian giants are ready to let him join the Blues permanently in exchange for Christian Pulisic.

The 24-year-old American international has had a difficult time at the Premier League club this season and he has not been a regular starter under Graham Potter.

Pulisic arrived from Borussia Dortmund with a lot of hype surrounding him, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations so far. Despite an impressive start to life at the London club, he has struggled to hold down a starting berth in recent months.

Pulisic has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2024 and the Blues could look to cash in on him in the summer.

As per Calciomercatoweb, the Italian giants want to improve their attacking options and they have identified Pulisic as a summer target. The Turin giants believe that Zakaria and Pulisic are both worth around €30-35 million and therefore they could look to propose a swap deal.

Zakaria has done reasonably well since his move to Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to accept the offer from Juventus.

Pulisic was outstanding for the USMNT in the recently concluded World Cup and he could resurrect his career with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in the world and it would be an exciting opportunity for the Chelsea winger.