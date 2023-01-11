Exclusive: Arsenal and Shakhtar closer to reaching “consensus” over Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk for weeks now.

The Gunners are working to secure a move for the 22-year-old Ukrainian winger and it seems that the two clubs are now close to securing an agreement. As per Ben Jacobs’ exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, the two clubs are closer to reaching a consensus on the guaranteed part of the transfer fee.

There have been rumours that Arsenal have had two bids turned down for Mudryk and Shakhtar Donetsk are holding out for a fee of around €100 million. It seems that the Ukrainian outfit are looking to structure a deal where they will be able to secure a healthy package upfront and they want the Gunners to include add-ons that are achievable.

Apparently, the transfer could cost the Premier League club a sum of around €55-60 million this month.

“I think the parties are reaching a little more consensus on the guaranteed part of the fee. So now it will depend on the bonuses and the add-ons, how much Arsenal are prepared to offer, and how gettable they are. It’s easy to bring the total up to €80m or above with add-ons if you know they are highly, highly unlikely to ever be activated, and if they are activated it’s tied to some extreme level of success. Shakhtar have to know they’re highly likely to get a healthy package. I think the guaranteed portion of the fee if it gets done, will be around €50m, or closer possibly to €55-60m. Talks are ongoing and it could be concluded quickly, but certainly, the notion as of Monday or Tuesday morning that a deal was already done, is incorrect, as of my understanding,” Jacobs said.

The Gunners have lost star striker Gabriel Jesus to an injury and Mikel Arteta needs to bring in attacking reinforcements this month. Mudryk will add some much-needed depth and quality in the final third.

The Shakhtar Donetsk star is a left-sided winger but he can operate on either flank. If the Gunners manage to sign him this month, it would allow Arteta to use Gabriel Martinelli as his number nine until Jesus returns from his injury layoff.

Mudryk has been outstanding in the Champions League this season scoring three goals and picking up two assists in just six games. So far he has 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions this season. There is no doubt that he would be a superb long-term addition to Arsenal and he has the potential to justify a substantial outlay in the future.