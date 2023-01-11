Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent months.

The German outfit lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona at the start of the season and they are looking to bring in a world-class alternative. The England international was reportedly on their radar at the start of the season but Spurs managed to hold on to him.

It remains to be seen whether the Bavarian giants are willing to return with an offer for Kane at the end of the season. The England international has a contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2024 and the Londoners will be hoping to tie him down to an extension soon. If Kane refuses to renew his deal with Spurs, the Premier League outfit could be forced to consider a sale in the summer.

As per Ben Jacobs’ exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, it will be difficult for Bayern Munich to sign the 29-year-old in the summer. Kane is reportedly open to renewing his deal with Spurs and even if he leaves the London club, he would prefer to stay in the Premier League, where he is well-settled.

“There are two issues – the transfer fee is difficult for Bayern, and Kane himself doesn’t necessarily want to leave the Premier League, where he feels settled,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs adds that Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on the player and they might have an edge in the transfer chase because of Kane’s Premier League preference.

That said, it is still unsure whether Daniel Levy would sanction a move to a direct rival in the summer. Chelsea hierarchy are huge admirers of the Spurs star but they refused to let Christian Pulisic join Manchester United earlier and they could face a similar rejection from their London rivals if they press ahead with a move for Kane.