Exclusive: Talks to take place over replacing Chelsea-bound Joao Felix but Man Utd & Newcastle not in the race

Chelsea’s loan move for Joao Felix looks set to spark talks between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona over the potential loan transfer of Memphis Depay.

The Blues look set to bring in Felix for the second half of the season, with Fabrizio Romano writing in the Daily Briefing that this should now spark talks over Atletico replacing him with Depay.

Romano also says he’s not aware of Newcastle United trying to sign Depay, while Manchester United’s focus is on Wout Weghorst, despite them also being linked with a move to re-sign their former player, as per Sport.

It will be interesting to see if Depay can revive his career under Diego Simeone, with the Netherlands international previously showing huge potential when he was at Lyon.

It hasn’t quite worked out for him at Barcelona, though, so it seems like he’d do well to try a new challenge, and he could be just what Atletico need after allowing Felix to move on loan to Chelsea.

“Atletico Madrid are set to hold talks to sign Memphis Depay on loan from Barcelona. They want him to replace Joao Felix, and they feel they can convince the player, so they will look to reach an agreement,” Romano said.

“Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any Newcastle interest in Depay, while Manchester United are in the final steps of signing Wout Weghorst.

“Atletico extended Joao Felix’s contract to protect the club, it’s absolutely normal and it always happens when big players move on loan to give guarantees to the club.

“I don’t know now about chances of him going back there, now all parties hope for Joao to succeed at Chelsea.”

Felix looked a real wonderkid during his Benfica days, but it hasn’t quite happened for him in Madrid, so he’ll be another player hoping a January move can get him back to his best.