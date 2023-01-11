Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has stated that he’s not aware of Manchester United and Liverpool transfer talks over signing Brighton winger Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international has had a superb season in the Premier League and looks like he’s good enough to play for a bigger club, though it remains to be seen if it’s at all imminent.

Trossard could be an asset for the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd, with both clubs not where they’d ideally like to be this season, and looking like they could benefit from making changes in attack.

For Liverpool, the departure of Sadio Mane has been a big blow, while Luis Diaz has had problems with injuries, but it remains to be seen if the Reds will make another attacking signing this January after recently bringing in Cody Gakpo.

United, meanwhile, could do well to bring in Trossard as an upgrade on under-performing players like Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial.

Still, Romano does not believe talks are currently ongoing, though he seemed to be open-minded about the situation changing later this month.

“There continues to be speculation about Leandro Trossard’s future, but it’s important to remember that Brighton have an option to extend Trossard contract, so formally it’s not expiring in June 2023,” Romano said.

“At the moment I’m not aware of talks with Man United or Liverpool, it’s quiet; let’s see if some other club will move.”